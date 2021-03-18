Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (March 18)
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss Michigan Wolverines basketball's NCAA Tournament path, before breaking down the entire bracket and making predictions.
Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: NCAA Tourney Expectations For Michigan; Spring Football News
RELATED: Eli Brooks: Michigan Ready For A Run, Performs 'Even Better Under Pressure'
