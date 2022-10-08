From start to finish, it was an impressive performance by the entire defensive line unit. While the group had some excellent individual performances, the collective unit feasted on the Hoosiers in the backfield.
7 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss as a group. Those are elite numbers.
On top of that, the Hoosiers rushed for only 19 yards total on the day on 25 carries. Of course, those rushing numbers are a bit skewed with the sheer amount of sacks on Connor Bezalak.
Second Star: Ronnie Bell
With a few key catches to extend drives, including taking away an interception from a defender, Ronnie Bell had an impressive performance.
He finished the game with 11 catches and 121-yards.
Third Star: J.J. McCarthy
Aside from his first blemish of the year, J.J. McCarthy led the offense through adversity and won the game. You can't ask for much more than that.
He finished the game throwing for the first 300-yard game of his career. Add three touchdowns on the day plus 25 yards rushing on the ground, the Wolverines are undefeated heading into a Top-10 showdown against Penn State next week.