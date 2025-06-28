Markel Dabney on Flip to Michigan: "Couldn't Pass Up the Opportunity"

On Friday, 3-star 2026 athlete Markel Dabney announced his flip from SMU to Michigan in a post on X. Despite his surprising commitment to the Mustangs in May, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and the Wolverines staff remained persistent. Dabney made it to Ann Arbor for an official visit earlier this month, which ultimately proved to be a turning point.

I spoke with Dabney and his high school running backs coach to learn more about what went into the decision, what Michigan is getting in the versatile Virginia native, and how he envisions his future in Ann Arbor.