Michigan will be without three members of its team on Wednesday night against Nebraska, a team spokesperson has confirmed. Associate head coach Phil Martelli, sophomore guard Isaiah Barnes and trainer Chris Williams are all out for Wednesday night's matchup.

Martelli and Williams have both tested positive for COVID, and will not only miss the game against Nebraska, but the two will also miss Saturday's game against Indiana. Martelli and Williams have been away from the team, as to make sure that no additional players are affected.

There is also a chance, depending on test results, that Martelli and Williams could miss next week's matchup with Wisconsin in Madison.

Barnes' illness is non-Covid related, and appears to be much of what Will Tschetter was dealing with last week.