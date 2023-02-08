Martelli, others ruled out with illnesses
Michigan will be without three members of its team on Wednesday night against Nebraska, a team spokesperson has confirmed. Associate head coach Phil Martelli, sophomore guard Isaiah Barnes and trainer Chris Williams are all out for Wednesday night's matchup.
Martelli and Williams have both tested positive for COVID, and will not only miss the game against Nebraska, but the two will also miss Saturday's game against Indiana. Martelli and Williams have been away from the team, as to make sure that no additional players are affected.
There is also a chance, depending on test results, that Martelli and Williams could miss next week's matchup with Wisconsin in Madison.
Barnes' illness is non-Covid related, and appears to be much of what Will Tschetter was dealing with last week.
Stay tuned at M&BR for more updates regarding this developing issue.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram