Michigan's production on the defensive line quickly found its groove against UNLV after not being as disruptive as the group liked to have hoped to be against East Carolina.

The struggles were quickly dashed against UNLV, with the Wolverines finishing with five sacks and being far more effective on the defensive line.

For Mason Graham, who was very active in the backfield on Saturday, a lot of the defensive line being so successful in week two was part of the natural progression from a defense.

"I feel like there wasn't much of a difference," Graham said. "East Carolina was kind of getting the ball out faster. When we looked at the film, we were back there and we were executing. We didn't play to the best of our ability but we were still getting back there getting pressure on the QB.

"UNLV, I think it all came together. Something we talk about as a defense is that you make the biggest jump from week one to week two and I felt like we did that this week."

As for his own game, Graham graded out as one of the highest-graded players analytically on the U-M team coming out of the win over UNLV.

While stats and analytics are important in its own ways, Graham takes far more stock into the game film.

His performance on tape certainly didn't lie on Saturday.

"Obviously my first impressions coming outside of the game right after the game, OK, I played a pretty good game," Graham said. "I really realized what I did coming in to watch the film the next day. Just make some corrections, seeing what I did good, what I need to do better on. That's when I really judge myself, on my film."