Last season Mason Graham burst onto the scene as freshman fan favorite on the Michigan defense. Now one of Michigan’s best defensive lineman is the “official DL of the Randy Wise Automotive team.”

Mason Graham was able to sign the name, image, and likeness deal through the work of Valiant Management Group. Valiant is a marketing group that works to partner Michigan athletes with brands for advertising campaigns and other activities.

Valiant has previously partnered Randy Wise with Michigan football’s JJ McCarthy, Tavierre Dunlap, and Darrius Clemons.

Graham will be entering his sophomore season at Michigan. After a freshman campaign that saw him become a name to know in Ann Arbor, Graham is now earning on his name.