Mason Graham NIL deal announced with Randy Wise Automotive
Last season Mason Graham burst onto the scene as freshman fan favorite on the Michigan defense. Now one of Michigan’s best defensive lineman is the “official DL of the Randy Wise Automotive team.”
Mason Graham was able to sign the name, image, and likeness deal through the work of Valiant Management Group. Valiant is a marketing group that works to partner Michigan athletes with brands for advertising campaigns and other activities.
Valiant has previously partnered Randy Wise with Michigan football’s JJ McCarthy, Tavierre Dunlap, and Darrius Clemons.
Graham will be entering his sophomore season at Michigan. After a freshman campaign that saw him become a name to know in Ann Arbor, Graham is now earning on his name.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram