Matchup Preview: Tennessee

The #11 Michigan Wolverines will take on the #3 Tennessee Volunteers in their East Region Second Round matchup. Here's a look at the Vols resume and players to watch.

TENNESSEE RESUME NET OVR QUAD 1 QUAD 2 QUAD 3 QUAD 4 7 26-7 11-7 5-0 4-0 6-0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee possesses one of the best backcourts in all of college basketball. Santiago Vescovi is a combo guard from Uruguay. He's played consistent minutes throughout his career in Knoxville, but took a step up this season and was All-SEC First Team. Vescovi is an absolute sharpshooter, hitting 40% from three. He hit his 100th three-pointer of the season in the Vol's opening round game against Longwood, making him 2nd in UT history behind only Chris Lofton.

Running the point for UT is freshman Kennedy Chandler. Chandler was on the All-Freshman SEC team and Second Team All-SEC. Chandler has a similar slash line to Vescovi with 14/3/5, leading the team in scoring and assists. Where Chandler really shines is on defense. Chandler had 4 steals against Longwood, bringing his season total to 72. He is only 7 shy of setting the season record at UT. He may be only 6'0", but he has a 6'7" wingspan that allows him to disrupt nearly any play. He will be a nightmare for the Wolverines on Saturday.





WINGS AND BIGS

Tennessee pairs their loaded backcourt with wings like Josiah-Jordan James. James is the third leading scorer on the team, but leads the team in rebounds. He is also a force on the defensive end, good for a couple blocks and/or steals a game. Another name to watch in this game could be Uros Plavsic. Plavsic is a 7'0" 251lb Junior from Serbia, he doesn't get a ton of minutes but could be used more against Hunter Dickinson. The Vols have a deep rotation with 10 players averaging double digit minutes this season. Along with the players mentioned, Oliver Nkamhoua and Justin Powell can hit from deep. If the Wolverines perimeter defense is slow to get going again, they could be trailing big early.

SEASON RECAP

Tennessee started the season with high expectations and a top 20 ranking. They suffered an early season loss to Villanova, but followed that up with a win against North Carolina. The Vols had a solid holiday season capped off with a win over #6 Arizona. They would lose 3 of their first 5 conference games, with road losses to Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky. They would go on a tear to finish the season, avenging those losses at home, and adding big victories over Arkansas and Auburn. They would finish 1 game behind the Tigers in the SEC, but would go onto win the conference tournament. Tennessee entered the tournament arguably one of the most under-seeded teams in the tournament. Their 11 Quad 1 wins are behind only Kansas, they were undefeated at home, and have wins over 2 of the top 5 teams in the tournament. They finished 5 spots ahead of 2 seed Duke in NET rating. Now coming off 8 straight wins, there is no doubt about it, Michigan got a tough draw on the path to their 7th Sweet 16 in 9 seasons.

THINGS TO KNOW

-Rick Barnes is now in his 7th season in Knoxville after 17 seasons at Texas. He is 150-80 with Tennessee. -Tennessee received a 5 seed last season, despite being 18-9, and was upset in the First Round by Elite Eight bound Oregon State. -Tennessee's offense is driven by their backcourt, but their defense is an all team effort. They are second in defense efficiency according to KenPom as they get rebounds, steals, and blocks from all positions.