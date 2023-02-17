With the NFL season over, the attention quickly shifts to NFL Draft talk as franchises across the league are looking to address the needs the team has.

As for the Michigan football program, it is set to send a new crop of former players to the professional ranks and one outlet has recognized one player in particular as being one of the best the draft has to offer.

According to FOX Sports' 64 best available players in the 2023 NFL Draft list, defensive lineman Mazi Smith is the lone Wolverine to make the list. Smith won't be the sole U-M player to be drafted, as the program has multiple draft prospects that could make moves up the team's draft boards when workout and combine season begins.

Below, you can find where FOX Sports ranked Smith and the reasoning behind it.

No. 48 Mazi Smith

The exact opposite of (Will) McDonald, Smith is a classic run-stuffer on the inside, who is expected to drop jaws during workouts with his raw athleticism.