It appears that quarterback J.J. McCarthy has found his favorite target. Last season it was Ronnie Bell, as the receiver was a safety blanket for McCarthy.

This season, Roman Wilson is the early favorite as the two connected on three touchdown passes during Michigan's 30-3 victory over East Carolina on Saturday.

McCarthy gushed about his receiver to the media after the game.

"That man right there is one of the most special players in the country," McCarthy said. "I'll say it right here, right now. There's not many DBs, or corners, or safeties, anyone that can cover that guy. Just blessed to have him on my team."

Wilson let the words McCarthy said sink in for a second and quickly quipped back.

"Who, Blake?"

As he points to Blake Corum who was sitting with the two during the postgame press conference.

"No, you!" McCarthy fired back.

It's clear that two have plenty of chemistry as his teammates and coaches alike praised the level of play he was showing during the fall camp.

It was business as usual on the field on Saturday.

"What he did today was everything I saw this offseason," McCarthy said. "His gaining separation, he's making the tough catches, he's going up and getting it. Just a tremendous honor to have all of my receivers on my team but especially number one."