The narrative of the Michigan vs Nebraska game throughout the week was what a test this would be for Michigan. How good Nebraska was running the ball and stopping the run on defense. The Wolverine players heard this and accepted the challenged.

“We heard it everywhere,” said Michigan EDGE Braiden McGregor. Everyone was talking about it. We were like ok, we’re ready now.”

A late 74 yard touchdown run by Nebraska skewed the stats on a dominating day for the Michigan defense. Prior to that last run in garbage time, Michigan had held Nebraska to 32 yards on 20 carries. QB Heinrich Haarberg finished with -2 yards after rushing for 255 yards in the last two games. RB Anthony Grant, second on the team in rushing for the season, finished with only 16 yards on 6 carries.

Nebraska was never able to establish a run game, and with the Michigan offense firing on all cylinders the Huskers were forced to pass the ball more than I have so far this season.

As far as whether the challenge was met, did Michigan prove their point about their run defense? McGregor says, trust your eyes.

“You saw today.”







