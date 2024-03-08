Friday night's game between Michigan and Notre Dame may not have gone the way many fans would have liked, but Michigan got the job done in the end. Jake Barczewski gave up four goals on 24 shots (a .833 save percentage), but the Wolverines scored three power play goals to secure the 5-4 victory.

Michigan now leads the series 1-0 and will need to win just one of the next two games to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Notre Dame got on the board first thanks to a laser wrist shot from Landon Slaggert. Michigan had plenty of defensive help, but Slaggert whipped a wrist shot past Michigan goaltender Jake Barczewski.

It didn't take long for Michigan to respond, though, as freshman Nick Moldenhauer snuck the puck past Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel on the power play. A scrum at the net put Bischel out of position and Moldenhauer capitalized.

Just a minute and a half later, Rutger McGroarty found the back of the net, too. Freshman Garrett Schifsky registered an assist on both goals, and Michigan led 2-1 after the first period.

Michigan finished the first period with a whopping 20-4 advantage in shots, but it only entered the break with a one-goal lead.

The first 15 minutes of the second period was an entirely different story. Notre Dame was just as dominant in shots as Michigan was in the first period, and the Fighting Irish connected on a better percentage of their shots than the Wolverines did.

Notre Dame scored three straight goals in the second period to establish a two-goal lead, but with about five minutes left in the second period, the momentum shifted.

Schifsky found the uppermost corner of the net on a turnaround wrist shot with 2:56 left to go in the period to cut the lead in half. The Fighting Irish then committed two penalties — one a five-minute major — before the end of the period.

The Wolverines couldn't convert on the power play before the end of the second period, but they started the third period on a 5-on-3 for 10 seconds, followed by more than four minutes of 5-on-4.

It only took 11 seconds for the Wolverines to even the game up in the third period. T.J. Hughes found the back of the net before the fourth Irish player could get out of the penalty box and into position.

A few minutes later, with Notre Dame still down a man, McGroarty scored his second goal of the game to put the Wolverines back on top.

Late in the third period, the Irish, still down a goal, were forced to pull Bischel from the net and bring on an extra attacker. With just less than two minutes left in the game, Frank Nazar III scored what appeared to be the game-icing goal, but it was waved off due to an icing call that the crowd at Yost Ice Arena didn't agree with.

It didn't matter, though, as Michigan held off Notre Dame and its six-on-five attack to earn a 1-0 series lead.

The teams will meet again on Saturday night at Yost for Game 2 at 7 p.m.