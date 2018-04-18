ESPN analyst Mel Kiper appeared on a conference call Wednesday morning to discuss late April's NFL draft, and gave his take on where he thinks several of Michigan's top prospects could wind up going.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and offensive lineman Mason Cole are projected to be far and away the Wolverines' top two draft picks, but Kiper expanded a bit on which other Wolverines he thinks may go in the later rounds.

“Those two [Hurst and Cole] are going to go high," Kiper insistsed. "Hurst could be a late first/early second round pick, and Cole a third or fourth round pick as of right now.

"After those two, you ask yourself, 'who jumps out from Michigan?,' and nobody in particular does in terms of the early rounds of the draft. I don’t see anyone else who will be more than a late round/free agent signing type of guy.

"[Offensive lineman] Pat Kugler is someone who possibly could be [although he is currently working as a grad assistant coach with the football team]. [Linebacker] Mike McCray is also a late round prospect — I have a sixth round grade on him right now."

Meanwhile, analysts can't seem to agree on where Hurst should be selected.

Whether people want to admit it or not, his heart condition has lessened his draft stock (at least a little bit), and some projections now have him as a second round pick.

Kiper explained that he actually wasn't as high on Hurst as some people were to begin with.

“I have a second round grade on Hurst," the ESPN analyst said. "He knows what he is, and certain teams will want him as an inside, one-gap penetrator, because he can get into backfields.

"I thought he was a borderline first round pick all along anyway — some saw him as a high first, but I never saw that. Late first, early second is what I'd say for him now.

"There aren’t many 4-3 tackles in this draft. A lot of them are nose tackles, like [Florida's] Taven Bryan, who is an upfield guy that can do what Hurst does.

"Hurst could have a role as an immediate starter in the NFL — he can fill a void, and can plug in to a defensive line because teams know what he is. Some other players have the versatility and no defined role, but you know exactly what you're getting with Hurst.

"Ultimately, that will be a benefit to the team who drafts him, because they’ll know what kind of player they’re getting.”

For what it's worth, Kiper projects Hurst as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the draft, Cole as the No. 5 center and Khalid Hill as the No. 5 fullback.

Here's a closer look at where some of the latest (all since April 12) draft projections have the former U-M defensive tackle being selected:

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com, April 12: No. 22 overall to the Buffalo Bills

Joe Giglio, NJ.com, April 12: No. 27 overall to the New Orleans Saints

Their Take: "New Orleans deserves a ton of credit for drafting well in 2017 and putting together a competent defense for the first time in a long time. Now it’s about adding depth."

WalterFootball.com, April 12: No. 32 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles

Their Take: "Doug Pederson comes from the Andy Reid school of thought where bolstering the trenches is paramount. He spent last year's first-round pick on Derek Barnett despite already having Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry, so I don't think it's out of the question that he could opt for a talented defensive tackle to play in a rotation with Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan. Both of those players stayed healthy in 2017, but what if that doesn't happen in 2018? It would be great to have a terrific insurance policy like Maurice Hurst, especially if Michael Bennett can't play because of his legal issues.

"Hurst, as you may have heard, was sent home from the combine because of a heart condition. Reports indicate that it doesn't seem too serious, so the Eagles could take him here, as they seem to be in a great position to gamble. We saw them do this with Sidney Jones last year, so I believe they'd try their luck with Hurst."

R.J. White, CBS Sports, April 12: No. 33 overall (first pick of round two) to the Cleveland Browns

Their Take: "A front four of Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Chubb and Hurst would be lethal."