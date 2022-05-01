Men's and women's tennis teams defeat Ohio State, win Big Ten Tournaments

The Michigan tennis program — both the men's and women's teams — had an impeccable Sunday as the Big Ten season came to a close. Both teams competed against, and defeated, Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Men's team defeats Ohio State, 4-2

The seventh-ranked Wolverines captured their first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon when it rallied from behind to defeat the third-ranked Buckeyes. Ondrej Styler and Patrick Maloney were each named to the All-Tournament team, and Styler was also named the Tournament's Most Valuable Player.

The NCAA Selection Show will take place on Monday night at 6 p.m. before the first and second rounds begin on May 6 and 7 at campus sites.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DSEFNUFMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93YXJQMENMRzRv Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2FyUDBDTEc0bzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBN aWNoaWdhbiBNZW7igJlzIFRlbm5pcyAoQHVtaWNodGVubmlzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtaWNodGVubmlzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTIw ODYwNzgzOTE5NDM1Nzc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Women's team defeats Ohio State, 4-0

The No. 20-ranked Wolverines defeated Ohio State on Sunday in Iowa City to claim their fourth Big Ten Tournament championship since 2015. Julia Fliegner led Michigan with victories in both singles and doubles.

The Wolverines will turn their attention to the NCAA Selection Show on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. The NCAA first and second rounds will take place May 7-9.