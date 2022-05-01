 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Men's and women's tennis teams defeat Ohio State, win Big Ten Tournaments
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-01 21:06:56 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Men's and women's tennis teams defeat Ohio State, win Big Ten Tournaments

Brock Heilig • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer

The Michigan tennis program — both the men's and women's teams — had an impeccable Sunday as the Big Ten season came to a close. Both teams competed against, and defeated, Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Men's team defeats Ohio State, 4-2

The seventh-ranked Wolverines captured their first-ever Big Ten Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon when it rallied from behind to defeat the third-ranked Buckeyes. Ondrej Styler and Patrick Maloney were each named to the All-Tournament team, and Styler was also named the Tournament's Most Valuable Player.

The NCAA Selection Show will take place on Monday night at 6 p.m. before the first and second rounds begin on May 6 and 7 at campus sites.

Women's team defeats Ohio State, 4-0

The No. 20-ranked Wolverines defeated Ohio State on Sunday in Iowa City to claim their fourth Big Ten Tournament championship since 2015. Julia Fliegner led Michigan with victories in both singles and doubles.

The Wolverines will turn their attention to the NCAA Selection Show on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. The NCAA first and second rounds will take place May 7-9.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}