Fan interest in the University of Michigan men's basketball program has reached peak levels with the highest demand for season tickets in 18 years. Entering the week, 10,775 season tickets have been sold -- the most since the 2000-01 season. This figure represents 85 percent of Crisler Center's capacity of 12,707.

Michigan students sales are up over 50 percent. Members of the Maize Rage have claimed 3,086 season tickets this year, 1,031 more than last year's tally of 2,055 and 77 percent more than two seasons ago (1,743 in 2016-17).

In addition, More than 9,000 of U-M's customized six-game and family ticket packs have been ordered, more than three times last season's figure of 2,720.

"With momentum from last year's Final Four run, a talented team returning and an outstanding educator in coach John Beilein at the helm, interest in Michigan men's basketball is exceptionally strong," Kurt Svoboda, Associate Athletic Director for External Communications and Public Relations, said. "Ticket packs and group opportunities still exist, and we urge fans to act quickly in order to guarantee an experience at Crisler Center this season."

While season tickets are no longer being offered, a limited number of ticket packs are still available and can be purchased via the U-M Ticket Office. Group tickets are available for select games and can be obtained by calling (734) 647-1268 or emailing gobluegrouptickets@umich.edu.

Single-game ticket sales will begin Tuesday (Oct. 2) for donors and Wednesday (Oct. 3) for the digital community. Michigan fans can be alerted to on-sale dates and other ticket information by signing up to be a Michigan Insider.

Beilein and his Wolverines will begin the 2018-19 campaign on Friday, Nov. 2, with the lone exhibition against Northwood. The regular season will open on Tuesday, Nov. 6, against Norfolk State in the first of two Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off campus match-ups.

U-M was 15-1 at Crisler Center last season and is 43-8 (.843) at home over the past three seasons.

"We are exceptionally thankful for fans and their outstanding support. Our students create a tremendous atmosphere at Crisler Center and the continued backing from season ticket holders is truly impressive," athletic director Warde Manuel said.