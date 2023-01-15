The good news keeps coming for Michigan football in 2023 as another valuable announced he is coming back to Ann Arbor.

Barrett will only continue to add to his legendary Michigan Man story.

A former QB, he chose Michigan instead to play the Viper position in Don Brown’s defense. Barrett worked his way up playing primarily special teams, even flashing his throwing skills on trick plays. When Michigan made the change at defensive coordinator, Barrett did not waver. Instead, he adapted to play the WILL in Michigan’s new defensive scheme. He battled through injuries and accepted a depth role where he was a solid contributor in 2021.

With an opportunity to start in 2022, Barrett took full advantage of the chance he had earned. Barrett finished the season second on the team in tackles, an All-B1G selection and voted the teams most improved player on defense.

That defense exceeded expectations in 2022 and Barrett was a big piece. He’ll be one of the leaders of the 2023 team, on and off the field. As I said in an article a few weeks back, your team is better if Michael Barrett is on it. Michigan got better tonight.