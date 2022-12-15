While there is no doubt the big names that were once big time recruits have gotten the headlines at Michigan, you can't tell the story of this team, or the resurgence of this program without guys like Michael Barrett.

As a recruit, Barrett was a dynamic athlete from Georgia who played quarterback. Many believed he would end up at Georgia Tech, a perfect fit for their offense. But Barrett had always considered Michigan a top school and he was attracted to the fit of playing Viper in the Michigan defense. In the end he chose the Wolverines, but nothing would go as planned.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh always talks about adversity, and what the team learns by overcoming it. Every step of the way, Barrett has faced challenges while at Michigan, but he as always overcome.

His primary recruiter Chris Partridge left. The defensive coordinator and the scheme that attracted him to Michigan was gone after 2020. There was no longer a Viper role for Barrett to play. While other linebackers transferred out, Barrett stuck it out and adapted. The end of that season was the start of a culture rebuild in Ann Arbor, one Barrett wanted to to be a part of.

"After that season (2020), the guys we just got together and said this isn't our standard," Barrett said. "This isn't what we came to Michigan for. We just went to work, reloading."

Throughout the season players have been asked, what changed at Michigan? Players often don't give a wide-ranging answer. It wasn't the massive shift many of us have suggested. It was quite simple, some guys left and some guys stayed.

"A lot of guys were individual focused. Kind of worried about individual accomplishments to a sense. Everybody kind of looks at it like, what's good for the hive is good for the bee."

Barrett trusted his staff and his teammates. In 2021, he was arguably Michigan's best special teams player. He dealt with injuries and only had 1 start at linebacker but as a part of the two-deep was able to rack up 20 tackles, including 4 in Michigan's big win over Ohio State. Heading into the 2022 season, Barrett was treated like an after thought with Junior Colson and Nikhai Hill-Green expected to lead the way. Hill-Green's injury meant Barrett was next man up, and as always Barrett was ready.

Barrett said he isn't surprised by the role he is in now, he was always working, always ready. But still, he appreciates the opportunity.

"I thank all the coaches for trusting me and putting me in these positions."

Barrett is an All-B1G Third Team selection in 2022. He had a memorable night against Rutgers. With analysts like me criticizing Barrett for his inconsistency in pass coverage, he came up with 2 interceptions including one he took back for a touchdown. He had a career high 11 tackles against Ohio State, and another 10 against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game. He had ways to improve, he did, and the coaches trusted him with more playing time.

Now, the former QB who took a risk coming to Michigan to play linebacker. Who adapted his body and style of play to fit a new defense. Who found a way to make an impact even in more of a depth role. Who became a starter and now a leader of one of the best defenses in the country. Now, Michael Barrett has a decision to make. Does he pursue the NFL or return to Ann Arbor next season as his head coach has made clear he would love for him to do?

"I've given it a lot of thought, still not sure yet. We'll get there when we get there. Just let it play out."

The factors for Barrett in his decision are clear.

"More film on tape, up my draft stock. I don't want to be too old. I don't want everyone looking at me like an old man around here."

While he laughed when he made the old man comment, there is no doubt there may be some truth to it. But what Barrett thinks makes him an old man, is likely what Jim Harbaugh loves most. He is experienced, not just in terms of time on the field, but he has grown. He has seen plans change, multiple times, and pushed forward. He is a teammate in every sense you want a player to be a teammate.

The phrase Michigan Man can sometimes be cliche, but it also can be perfectly apt. With a player like Barrett, it means more. A player who embodies everything Jim Harbaugh has envisioned this program could be. A player who at his own personal lows, and the lowest lows for this program, recommitted and is now a vital piece of the Big Ten Champion preparing to play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Barrett was asked about TCU and what he sees in their offense.

"They're versatile. They have a quarterback, always willing to compete, put his team on his back. They got a really good receiving corp, good running back. They're just balanced. It's going to be a good test for defense."

While Barrett has given time to think about his future, his focus is clear. The next game, TCU. Then the game after that. When I spoke to a source close to Barrett when Harbaugh made his comments about Barrett returning, he told me Barrett was focused on winning a championship with his brothers, that he would ultimately make his decision at season's end.

Whether Barrett stays or goes, he has already created a legacy at Michigan. He will always be remembered as a crucial part of the culture change, the rebuild, and the victories Michigan has had the last two seasons. Michigan fans hope he decides to be that old man and give it one more year for the Wolverines, because this program is only better if Michael Barrett is a part of it.