Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett was on the Wolverine team that faced Alabama in the 2020 Citrus Bowl. He was of course on Michigan's last two teams to make the College Football Playoff. Now a captain, Barrett is using his leadership and experience to help some of the younger players prepare for this big game. A CFP semifinal matchup in the Rose Bowl against Alabama.

With finals and other commitments wrapping up, and some players dealing with homesickness around the holidays, Barrett has preached attention to detail. A big lesson he has learned in Michigan's two playoffs, those details are the difference between winning and losing.

"Just don't take it for granted," Barrett said. "Don't take any play for granted. It's all about the little things. Everybody's got great players, great schemes, great coaches. Gotta focus on the little things, little things will get you beat."

Barrett came to Michigan as a Viper in Don Brown's defense. He adjusted to fit the WILL role in Michigan's Amoeba defense. First under Mike Macdonald in 2021, and now under Jesse Minter in the last two seasons. Each year, with players like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Dax Hill, DJ Turner, and others heading to the NFL, some have expected a drop off from the Michigan defense. Instead, they keep getting better.

Michigan now has the first or second-ranked defense in the country, depending on the metric you follow. Barrett says the Amoeba scheme brought over from the Ravens is what gives Michigan an opportunity in a game against an SEC powerhouse like Bama.

"Our scheme is kind of built like for this kind of game. Our front 7 is built to stop the run, and we're good in coverage, I feel like the transition to this defense will definitely be helpful."

Year 3 of the defense brings comfortability. Players with multiple years of experience, and younger players recruited for this exact scheme. The word we have heard often from Michigan coaches from Minter to head coach Jim Harbaugh, has been trust. Not just for the players but for the coaches. The talent top to bottom, and the way they work together, Barrett says it's the best he has seen in Ann Arbor.

"The depth we have has been a plus for us this year. The way we commit to the scheme, what the coaches are preaching to us every day. actually going out there and executing. In terms of being able to play together, and trust each other, feel like this is probably the closest the team has been over the last couple of years."

Alabama will be a unique test for Michigan, on arguably the biggest stage in college football. A test Michael Barrett believes this Michigan team is ready for.



