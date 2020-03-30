Michigan 12th Nationally In Wins Since Harbaugh's Arrival
Michigan has the most wins and best win percentage in college football history, but how do the Wolverines stack up against other national powers in the Jim Harbaugh era?
Since Harbaugh took over the program in 2015, just 11 teams in the country have won more games. In five seasons at the helm, Harbaugh holds a record of 47-18, and has won 10 games in a season three times. His Big Ten record is 32-12.
The teams with a better record than U-M since Harbaugh's arrival are Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, App. State, Georgia, Boise State, Wisconsin, LSU, San Diego State and Penn State. U-M is tied with Notre Dame, Iowa, Memphis and Washington with 47 wins (12th-most nationally) over the five-year span. Among Power Five teams, U-M ranks ninth in overall wins since 2015
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Win Percentage
|
Clemson
|
69
|
5
|
.932
|
Alabama
|
66
|
6
|
.917
|
Ohio State
|
61
|
7
|
.897
|
Oklahoma
|
58
|
10
|
.853
|
App. State
|
54
|
12
|
.818
|
Georgia
|
54
|
15
|
.783
|
Boise State
|
52
|
15
|
.776
|
Wisconsin
|
52
|
16
|
.765
|
LSU
|
51
|
14
|
.785
|
San Diego State
|
49
|
15
|
.766
|
Penn State
|
49
|
17
|
.742
|
Notre Dame
|
47
|
17
|
.734
|
Michigan
|
47
|
18
|
.723
|
Iowa
|
47
|
19
|
.712
|
Memphis
|
47
|
20
|
.701
|
Washington
|
47
|
20
|
.701
Furthermore, the only active Power Five head coaches to have won more games than Harbaugh during the span of his tenure at U-M thus far are Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Penn State's James Franklin and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst. Harbaugh, of course, is tied with Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Iowa's Kirk Ferentz as Power Five head coaches with 47 wins over the last five seasons. Washington's Chris Peterson stepped down from his position as the Huskies' coach following the 2019 season, so he doesn't count as an active head coach, though he, too, is tied with Harbaugh in wins over that span.
|Season
|Wins
|Losses
|Win Percentage
|
2015
|
10
|
3
|
.769
|
2016
|
10
|
3
|
.769
|
2017
|
8
|
5
|
.615
|
2018
|
10
|
3
|
.769
|
2019
|
9
|
4
|
.692
