First quarter

The game got off to a bit of a slow start, and featured less action than expected in the opening quarter.

Rutgers punted on its first possession of the afternoon, and U-M drove all the way to the Scarlet Knight 18-yard line, before being stopped on a fourth-and-one attempt.

The Wolverines finally got on the board, however, following a Rutgers three-and-out, when senior running back Karan Higdon ran it in from a yard out with 45 seconds to go in the quarter, giving U-M a 7-0 lead.

The Scarlet Knights answered immediately, though, when freshman running back Isaih Pacheco ripped off an 80-yard run on the first play of his team's series to knot the contest at 7-7.

Second quarter

Rutgers' momentum didn't last long.

The Maize and Blue put together a 12-play, 65-yard scoring drive to start the second quarter, culminating with a one-yard touchdown run from Higdon at the 9:33 mark to put Michigan back up 14-7.

Following a Rutgers three-and-out, U-M struck once again.

The Wolverines started at their own 47-yard line, and drove 53 yards in only six plays when junior quarterback Shea Patterson found sophomore receiver Nico Collins all alone in the end zone for a 36-yard strike at the 5:07 mark, extending U-M's lead to 21-7.

The Scarlet Knights drove to midfield on their next series and chose to go for it on fourth-and-two at midfield, but were stopped short.

Michigan had 2:32 to potentially tack on more points before the half, but weren't able to do so and were forced to punt.

Rutgers then ran a lone rushing play to close out the half.

Takeaways

Patterson has actually racked up 155 passing yards in a blustering wind, while the team only has 91 yards on the ground.

Higdon's two touchdowns look good on his resume, but his 3.5-yard per carry average and 38 total yards are underwhelming — he will need to pick up his play in the second half if he hopes to go over 100 yards for an eighth straight game.

Other than the 80-yard rushing touchdown it allowed, U-M's defense has played well.

Rutgers has zero passing yards at the break, and is 0-for-4 on third-downs.