Michigan leads WMU 35-0 at the half, and it has been a complete domination so far.

The game started as a defensive struggle, with both teams punting on their opening possession.

U-M's second drive started on its own 19-yard line with 10:52 to go in the first quarter. The Wolverines took the ball 81 yards in just seven plays, capped off by a 17-yard scoring toss from junior quarterback Shea Patterson to junior tight end Sean McKeon.

The Wolverine defense forced another punt on WMU's next possession, and Michigan started its ensuing drive on its own 33-yard line with 4:21 to go in the quarter.

Senior Karan Higdon made sure the drive was a quick one, breaking off a 67-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive to put U-M up 14-0. The 67-yard score gave Higdon 121 yards at that juncture.

Michigan's defense continued to play well, when fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Furbush intercepted Bronco quarterback Jon Wassink at midfield with 1:31 to go in the quarter.

Junior running back Chris Evans capitalized off the pick, ripping off a 27-yard scoring run with 52 seconds left in the quarter to put the Maize and Blue up 21-0.

The onslaught only continued in the second quarter.

The Michigan special teams stepped up when junior viper Khaleke Hudson blocked WMU's punt early in the second, allowing U-M's offense to start at the Bronco 24-yard line.

Evans' second TD run of the game put U-M up 28-0 with 9:35 to go in the second.

The domination continued when Patterson tossed a 44-yard score to sophomore wideout Nico Collins with 6:55 to go in the half, putting the Wolverines up 35-0.

The score was the first by a U-M wide receiver since Grant Perry last year on Sept. 9 against Cincinnati.

The two teams then traded punts, before going into the half with U-M leading 35-0.

It has been utter domination by the Wolverines on both sides of the ball, outgaining the Broncos, 301-97.

The running game has found its rhythm as well, racking up 184 yards — 156 from Higdon and 28 from Evans.

Patterson has been incredibly efficient through the air as well, connecting on nine of his 11 passes for 117 yards and two scores.

If the Wolverine defense keeps playing the way it has been, the team could be in store for its first shutout since a 78-0 victory at Rutgers on Oct. 8, 2016.