Michigan has manhandled Nebraska in the first half so far, leading 39-0 at the break.

First quarter

Things started off well for the Wolverines almost immediately, with junior safety Josh Metellus picking off Nebraska freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez on the Cornhuskers' first drive of the game.

The Maize and Blue then went 64 yards in only six plays, capped off by a one-yard scoring run from sophomore fullback Ben Mason.

Nebraska went three-and-out, highlighted by a sack from redshirt junior viper Jordan Glasgow on third down.

A 44-yard scoring run by senior running back Karan Higdon on the first play of U-M's next drive put Michigan up 14-0, and the Cornhuskers went three-and-out once again on their ensuing possession.

The rout was officially on when Mason punched it in from four yards out for his second score of the day on Michigan's next drive, putting the Wolverines up 20-0 (redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin missed the extra point) with 7:22 to go in the first quarter.

The quarter ended with even more fireworks when Nebraska muffed a punt, and the Wolverines recovered at the Cornhusker 35-yard line.

Second quarter

The blowout continued when Nordin nailed a 50-yard field goal to put U-M up 23-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Another Nebraska three-and-out led to a five-yard touchdown reception by redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry on Michigan's next possession, putting the Maize and Blue up 30-0 with 8:20 left in the half.

The Cornhusker offense then went three-and-out once again, and Mason tallied his third score of the day when he ran it in from a yard out with 5:25 left in the quarter, putting U-M up 37-0.

An interesting play occurred on Nebraska's next drive when Martinez threw a pass, had it tipped back to himself, and then swatted it forward at his own goal line. The play resulted in a safety, putting Michigan up 39-0 with 4:03 left before the break.

Thoughts

The domination shown by the Wolverines so far has truly been incredible.

They have shined in every aspect (especially defensively), holding Nebraska to just 17 total yards, including minus-six on the ground.

Michigan's offensive line has also looked better than it has all year, opening gaping holes (at times) against a Cornhusker front seven that ranked 20th in the country coming in, allowing 93.5 yards per game on the ground. Michigan already 190.

Another positive aspect is that U-M has cleaned up its penalty issues — after committing 13 last week, the Wolverines have only tallied two so far today.

Yes, Nebraska is 0-2, but could easily have come in at 2-0 (its two losses were by a combined 10 points).

Michigan's domination of it so far has shown how dangerous the team can be.