Michigan 5-Star Commit Isaiah Todd Named A McDonald's All-American
Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy five-star power forward and Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Isaiah Todd was named a McDonald's All-American this afternoon.
The No. 10 overall prospect in the nation pledged to U-M on Oct. 17, but chose not to sign with the Wolverines during November's early signing period.
Rumors surrounding whether or not he'll play at U-M or go overseas next year have been the main topic of discussion ever since he committed, with no official announcement having yet been made.
The late NCAA signing period will run from April 15 through May 20, so all eyes will be on Todd during that time to see whether or not he signs with the Maize and Blue.
Two other Michigan targets were tabbed as McDonald's All-Americans today as well, in Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher and Austin (Tex.) Vandegrift five-star small forward Greg Brown.
Brown is slated to visit Ann Arbor on Feb. 7, but is considered a major long shot to land with the Wolverines.
“I’d be very, very surprised if he ended up at Michigan,” Rivals.com college basketball analyst Corey Evans said recently. “Those close to him said North Carolina didn’t do a good job recruiting him the last few months, so they said, ‘Why not give Michigan a look?’ They’re playing catch-up though.”
Michigan has been trending in the opposite direction with Christopher, with some even tabbing the Maize and Blue as the current favorite.
“I don’t see it ending soon," Evans explained. "I expect him to take things out for a while. “He’ll take a couple more visits. It’s still relatively early, and anything can happen in the next two or three months.
“But Michigan is in the best shape, for sure. They did a great job with the visit, and they’ve been following Michigan … how they’re doing well, their recruiting success. The guys committed there and headed there have done a really good job recruiting Josh.
"He likes the idea of Michigan being a national entity, all the attention [head coach] Juwan [Howard] has created there.”
Michigan's 2020 recruiting class currently ranks No. 4 in the country, though Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star center Hunter Dickinson and Montverde (Fla.) Academy four-star point guard Zeb Jackson (U-M's other two top-60 commits in the class) were not named McDonald's All-Americans.
The annual event will be played on April 1 in the Houston Toyota Center.
Michigan's last McDonald's All-American was Daniel Horton in 2002, who played at U-M under former head coach Tommy Amaker.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook