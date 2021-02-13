Michigan is No. 3 overall, the third No. 1 seed being Gonzaga and Baylor in the NCAA Selection Committee's first rankings.

Ohio State, Michigan's Feb. 24 opponent, is also a one seed, while Illinois is the first No. 2. The Wolverines' games with the Fighting Illini was slated for Thursday but postponed ... Illinois traveled to Nebraska instead Friday and survived in overtime.

U-M will face Wisconsin Sunday in its first game since a 70-53 road beating of Purdue Jan. 22. The toughest part, head coach Juwan Howard said, has been the separation.

"I would say not being able to touch a basketball; not being able to see my players and hug them," he said. "To have some laughs and to smell the sweat, feel the sweat when we all embrace each other. hat was the toughest part.

" It was beautiful this past Sunday when we first had an opportunity to get back in and have a workout. It was like having my first day of school. You have a pause throughout the summer and you’re looking forward to seeing some of your old friends and new classmates. You’re excited about putting on your fresh new clothes and your fresh pair of sneakers.

"That’s how I compared our first day of practice. We were excited like it was the first day of school."

The Wolverines are 8-1 and remain in first place in the conference, though it hasn't been determined how many games of the five they've missed they'll be able to make up.