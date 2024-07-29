Michigan a 'top contender' for 2026 Rivals150 WR Payton Cook
2026 Rivals150 wide receiver Payton Cook was back on Michigan's campus this weekend for the BBQ at the Big House event and it certainly didn't disappoint for the Ohio native.Cook gave the visit ful...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news