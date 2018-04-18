Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said on Wednesday that he doesn’t want Michigan basketball coach John Beilein to coach at any other place.

“I don’t want John Beilein to coach anywhere else and he knows that,” Manuel said. “He understands my feelings towards that. You can take that for what it’s worth. I’m not prepared to make a statement today, but I don’t want him to go anywhere else.”

While an agreement on an extension has not been made at this time, at least not publically, it is expected that Beilein has earned the right to finish his career with the Wolverines.

He is currently signed through the 2020-21 season.

Manuel says he has not talked about any kind of contract extension with Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who still has four years left on his deal.

In non-contract news, Manuel says he is well aware of the investigation into former football player Elysee Mbem-Bosse’s Twitter account, which caused a stir Monday night and yesterday.

“I won’t comment on any of the pending investigation,” Manuel said. “Always concerned with anything that pops up about a threat, and also concerned about him and where he is as a student. We care about all of our student athletes that we have whether or not they’re on the team currently or not. We’re working on it. Everybody at the University that needs to be around this to try to resolve this, is.”

Jim Harbaugh is aware of the situation as well, and Manuel says he isn’t sure how he learned of it. The school has reached out to Mbem-Bosse, who as far as Manuel knows, is still enrolled at Michigan, despite being off the football team.

Manuel also says he is not worried about Shea Patterson and his appeal to play with the NCAA.

He had no update on a potential timeline, but says the school will continue to do whatever it can to help Patterson.

“It’s a process,” Manuel said. “We continue to work on it as we need to, and monitor where it is and respond if we need to respond to any additional conversations the NCAA has and we’ll move it forward. Sometimes these things take longer than others.”