When the University of Michigan and Athletic Director Warde Manuel elected to promote Sherrone Moore as the head coach for Michigan Football, the word was continuity. Maintaining the culture and success that had been established under Jim Harbaugh and Moore as offensive coordinator.

Many assumed this to mean continuity amongst the coaching staff as well. While Moore has kept much of the offensive staff intact, the defensive staff will have a complete turnover, with much of the staff joining Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Seattle Seahawks have hired his son Jay Harbuagh.

During a recent media roundtable, Manuel commented on whether he was caught off guard by how many staff members Harbaugh took with him or if he has any concerns for the football staff moving forward.

"I knew it was a possibility," Manuel said. "Jim would want to talk to some staff about going there, and obviously, he did. As I have with Jim, I have never gotten mad at people having an opportunity. Some of them were already being talked to before Jim left for the Chargers."

In terms of Moore and his staff, Manuel is encouraged by Moore showing this will be his program and making moves to surround himself with people of his choosing.

"It gives Sherrone an opportunity to rebuild the staff in the way that he wants. I feel good about the people that he is bringing on. We are taking this as an opportunity to keep it moving forward and to work with those that have stayed and work with those that are coming in that are new with the same expectations that we feel are necessary to move the program forward."

When asked if he believed there was more he could have done, specifically from a financial situation, Manuel said he would not get into specifics because "those conversations have already been had." Still, he said at the end of the day people made choices and he did not believe Michigan was to blame.

"It wasn’t because of a lack of effort on our part to keep people here."