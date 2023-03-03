In the last few seasons Michigan has been adding former Wolverine players to its staff left and right. The practice continues with the addition of Mike Mallory. Mallory has been coordinating special teams in the NFL since 2008 with stops in New Orleans, Jacksonville, and Denver. Mallory is expected to work as an analyst assisting Jay Harbaugh with special teams.

Mallory began his coaching career in 1986 as GA at Indiana. He would make multiple stops over the next 27 years at programs like Kent State, Maryland, and Kansas. He would serve as a defensive coordinator for 7 seasons at Eastern Illinois and Rhode Island, then 2 seasons with Illinois.

Prior to coaching Mallory was standout linebacker for the Wolverines, playing from 1982 to 1985. He was All-B1G in 1984 and 1985, and a finalist for the Butkus Award. He was a team captain in those two seasons.

Mallory joins his brother Doug as an analyst at Michigan. Doug played cornerback at Michigan and currently assists with the defense.



