Michigan An Early Contender For 2023 In-State OL Cole Dellinger
Michigan missed out on Rivals250 offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger earlier this cycle. The in-state prospect decided he wanted to leave home and committed to LSU.
But that doesn’t mean that the Wolverines won’t be in play for his younger sibling.
Rising 2023 offensive lineman Cole Dellinger is next up at Clarkston (Mich.) High, and he’s not a lock to end up going south.
“It just depends on the situation like if there is going to be someone ahead of me and things like that,” Dellinger said. “It’s still early right now.”
Michigan was actually the first school to put an offer on the table for Cole. The Wolverines actually extended an offer back in January, and Cole has high interest in the program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news