Michigan missed out on Rivals250 offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger earlier this cycle. The in-state prospect decided he wanted to leave home and committed to LSU.

But that doesn’t mean that the Wolverines won’t be in play for his younger sibling.

Rising 2023 offensive lineman Cole Dellinger is next up at Clarkston (Mich.) High, and he’s not a lock to end up going south.