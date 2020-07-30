 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting An Early Contender For 2023 In-State OL Cole Dellinger
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 14:01:43 -0500') }} football

Michigan An Early Contender For 2023 In-State OL Cole Dellinger

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan missed out on Rivals250 offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger earlier this cycle. The in-state prospect decided he wanted to leave home and committed to LSU.

But that doesn’t mean that the Wolverines won’t be in play for his younger sibling.

Rising 2023 offensive lineman Cole Dellinger is next up at Clarkston (Mich.) High, and he’s not a lock to end up going south.

In-state offensive lineman Cole Dellinger holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
In-state offensive lineman Cole Dellinger holds a Michigan offer.

“It just depends on the situation like if there is going to be someone ahead of me and things like that,” Dellinger said. “It’s still early right now.”

Michigan was actually the first school to put an offer on the table for Cole. The Wolverines actually extended an offer back in January, and Cole has high interest in the program.

