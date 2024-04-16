The NCAA has released a statement on an agreement between itself, Michigan, and the coaches involved related to a previous investigation into recruiting and coaching activity violations. One former coach did not participate, and the NCAA separates that case from this one.

"Michigan and five individuals who currently or previously worked for its football program have reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff on recruiting violations and coaching activities by noncoaching staff members that occurred within the football program, and the appropriate penalties for those violations. A Committee on Infractions panel has approved the agreement. One former coach did not participate in the agreement, and that portion of the case will be considered separately by the Committee on Infractions, after which the committee will release its full decision."

The violations in question were Michigan coaches speaking with recruits during a dead period in 2020, Michigan coaches watching a player work out over Zoom, and a staffer working with players during practices when they were not an on-field coach.

"The agreed-upon violations involve impermissible in-person recruiting contacts during a COVID-19 dead period, impermissible tryouts, and the program exceeding the number of allowed countable coaches when noncoaching staff members engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities (including providing technical and tactical skills instruction to student-athletes). The negotiated resolution also involved the school's agreement that the underlying violations demonstrated a head coach responsibility violation and the former football head coach failed to meet his responsibility to cooperate with the investigation. The school also agreed that it failed to deter and detect the impermissible recruiting contacts and did not ensure that the football program adhered to rules for noncoaching staff members."

Jim Harbaugh's "failure to cooperate" has been debated but documented from the start of the investigation.

"By separating the cases, the Division I Committee on Infractions publicly acknowledges the infractions case and permits the school and the participating individuals to immediately begin serving their penalties while awaiting the committee's final decision on the remaining contested portion of the case. That decision will include any findings and penalties for the former coach. This is the fourth case where the committee has used multiple resolution paths."

As far as the penalties, Michigan will receive probation and a fine.

"The agreed-upon penalties in this case include three years of probation for the school, a fine and recruiting restrictions in alignment with the Level I-Mitigated classification for the school. The participating individuals also agreed to one-year show-cause orders consistent with the Level II-Standard and Level II-Mitigated classifications of their respective violations."

Michigan and the NCAA are still in the process of resolution regarding the investigation into Connor Stalions' in-person scouting scheme.







