Michigan basketball's non-conference slate for the upcoming season has been set and its highlighted with a return to the Bahamas as well as a trip to Madison Square Garden.

The 11-game schedule starts on November 7 with a home game against UNC Asheville and is capped on December 29 at home against McNeese.

From the program's release:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Highlighted by returns to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, Charlotte, N.C., for the Jumpman Invitational and Madison Square Garden for a Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup with St. John's as well as a west-coast road trip to face Oregon, the University of Michigan basketball team announced Wednesday (June 21) its 11-game non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The 2023-24 season begins helping kick off the Purdue football weekend with a to-be-announced exhibition opponent on Friday, Nov. 3 at Crisler Center. The following week, the Wolverines tip off their regular season hosting defending Big South champion UNC Asheville on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Bulldogs finished 27-8 last season with a 16-2 mark in league play. They fell to No. 2 seed UCLA in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Closing the opening week, U-M hosts defending Horizon League champion Youngstown State on Friday, Nov. 10. The Penguins closed with a 24-10 record and won the conference title with a 15-5 record. After falling in the semifinals of the conference tournament, YSU picked up an NIT bid, but fell in the first round at Oklahoma State.

Heading to the Big Apple, the Wolverines will take on Rick Pitino's St. John's Red Storm in the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Nov. 17. The Wolverines are 2-2 all-time in the Gavitt Games. Returning to Ann Arbor, U-M welcomes former Minnesota head coach Don Monson's Long Beach State squad to Crisler on Friday, Nov. 17. Monson spent seven seasons in Minneapolis before heading to the west coast, where he has guided the Sharks to four Big West titles.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Maize and Blue returns to Paradise Island in the Bahamas to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 22-24). The three-game event features a loaded field with Arkansas, Memphis, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech and Villanova. In its last appearance, U-M won the 2019 title in Juwan Howard's first year as head coach after wins over Iowa State and upsets over No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga.

U-M heads to Eugene, Ore., to open the month of December facing Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Matthew Knight Arena. The Wolverines are 4-2 all-time against the Ducks, but the Maize and Blue has lost the last two matchups. This season's road game closes out a home-and-home series after No. 10 Oregon escaped Ann Arbor with a 71-70 OT victory over No. 5 Michigan at Crisler Center on Dec. 14, 2019.

Following a pair of early Big Ten games, which are still being determined, the Wolverines take on Washtenaw County neighbor Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Crisler Center. The game marks the second straight year U-M takes on EMU after the rivals met at Little Caesars Arena last season -- an 88-83 win for Michigan in downtown Detroit.

After the conclusion of the fall semester's finals, the Wolverines return to Charlotte to participate in the Jumpman Invitational, along with the U-M women's program. In last year's inaugural Jordan event featuring the first four programs to sign with the brand, both U-M squads faced off with North Carolina.

This year, U-M will take on Florida as the men's game will be Tuesday, Dec. 19 while the women's game will be the following night on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The non-conference season and the 2023 calendar year come to an end for the Michigan as the Wolverines host McNeese on Friday, Dec. 29.

In the Big Ten season, the Wolverines will have home games with Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin, while heading on the road to face Maryland, Northwestern and Penn State. In addition to the rivalry matchup with Michigan State, U-M will have traditional home-and-home games with Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers. The 2024 Big Ten Tournament shifts to Minneapolis, Minn., and the Target Center from March 13-17.

New season tickets are sold out for the 2023-24 season. Ticket packs and single-game tickets will go on sale in early to mid-September. For further information about ticketing, fill out the Michigan basketball ticket interest form and sign up for This Week in Michigan Basketball to get the latest news and updates from the program delivered to your inbox.