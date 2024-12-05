Michigan announces extension for Warde Manuel

"During Warde's tenure as director, Athletics has put a structure in place where our student-athletes compete for Big Ten and national championships, excel in the classroom, and proudly graduate with their University of Michigan degrees," President Santa J. Ono said during the Board of Regents' Dec. 5 meeting.

"I want to express my gratitude to President Ono, Board Chair Kathy White, and the members of the Board of Regents who have been very supportive of me and our athletic department," Manuel said."I look forward to continuing the success that we have driven together during this changing landscape in college athletics.

"Every day, I am thankful to work at this great institution and to represent Michigan Athletics. I especially want to thank the student-athletes, coaches and staff who compete for each of our teams and who have helped us achieve unparalleled success athletically and academically. I am excited to continue giving back to a university that has provided me with so much over my career."