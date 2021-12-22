Michigan announces hiring of Albert Karschnia to recruiting staff

Michigan has made a move to replace Courtney Morgan who left earlier this month to take a job with Washington.

The football program announced on Wednesday that it has hired Central Michigan's Director of Player Personnel Albert Karschnia to become the Wolverines' Director of Recruiting Operations.

Karschnia, who previously worked with the U-M program as an intern in the recruiting department during the 2015 and 2016 seasons before taking the Director of Player Personnel role with the Chippewa's program.

"Great to have Albert back home; he is a trusted agent and known friend who will step into any role to help our football program be successful," U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. "We are excited to have him help coordinate our recruiting efforts. Albert is a hard-working, talented professional who has developed great relationships with recruits, their families, high school coaches and members of our university community. We look forward to having Albert as a key member of our recruiting department."

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!