After what had been long-reported, the Michigan football program officially announced the hiring of Steve Casula on Saturday to be the program's next tight ends coach.

Casula returns to Ann Arbor after being an offensive analyst with the program in 2019 and then a Senior Analyst from 2020 and 2021. He left the program to join Don Brown's staff at UMass as offensive coordinator.

“Steve is a smart, versatile and highly capable coach who works hard to put the players in the best position to succeed,” U-M head coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement. “He will be an asset to us in recruiting and a great addition to the offensive staff room. We look forward to having Steve mentor our tight ends and be heavily involved in other aspects of our program. Steve and his family are a great addition to our staff and we welcome them back to the Michigan Football family.”

On top of his experience with the Minutement, Casula had multiple coaching stops in the state of Michigan including Ferris State, Davenport and Western Michigan.

“Thanks to Coach Moore for the opportunity to come back to Ann Arbor and be part of this incredible staff and team,” Casula said in a statement. “My family and I spent three great years in Ann Arbor, and we could not be more excited to return and be part of the continued success of Michigan Football. The way tight ends are utilized in this program, this will be an exceptional group to lead as we continue recruiting and developing the very best at that position.”

Casula will be tasked with leading a strong position group during the 2024 season, highlighted by the return of Colston Loveland.