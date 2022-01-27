Michigan announces rescheduled Purdue game date

The Michigan men’s basketball team's postponed game against Purdue from earlier this month will be played Feb. 10, per release. The matchup will tip off at 9 p.m. at Crisler Center on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Wolverines originally missed games against the Boilermakers and Michigan State due to COVID-19 issues within the program three weeks ago. Michigan fell below the Big Ten’s roster minimum of seven healthy scholarship players, putting the Wolverines out of commission for two weeks.

No rescheduled date has been set for the postponed matchup against the Spartans yet, but Michigan remains confident it’ll happen.

“I’m fairly confident that'll get done,” Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington said Tuesday. Whenever those dates are locked in, we’ll be ready to roll.”

Since returning from their COVID pause, the Wolverines have strung together three straight wins for the first time this season. They secured a pair of blowout wins against Maryland and Indiana before fighting from behind to escape Wednesday night with a victory against Northwestern.

With a matchup at West Lafayette already slated for Feb. 5, Michigan will face the Boilermakers twice in a six-day span next month.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!



