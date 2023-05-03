Michigan hockey and its associate head coach, Bill Muckalt, mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday, according to reports. A Michigan spokesperson confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Muckalt, who joined the program in 2017, came to Ann Arbor after a five-year career in the NHL, followed by 11 years of coaching experience. He spent his first five seasons under former head coach Mel Pearson before Pearson departed from the program in 2022.

Brandon Naurato was then named the interim head coach, seemingly passing up Muckalt on the coaching ladder. Naurato led the Michigan hockey team to its 27th Frozen Four in program history — the most in the NCAA — and was named the permanent head coach prior to the team's 5-2 loss to Quinnipiac.

Michigan had a fantastic season under Naurato's leadership, but Muckalt — who had been with the program five years longer than Naurato — was officially passed up by the younger Naurato.

The two parties have now officially parted ways, and Muckalt will pursue his dreams of becoming a head coach.

Meanwhile, Naurato and Michigan will look to hire a goaltending coach, something they didn't have last season. Junior Erik Portillo had a solid season between the pipes, but he failed to record a single shutout all year, and his subpar play cost Michigan in the Frozen Four.