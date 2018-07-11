Michigan Athletics Had Fourth-Best Collegiate Season In 2017-18, Per CBS
CBS Sports calculated which collegiate athletic programs had the best overall season during the 2017-18 campaign, and its results concluded with Michigan in fourth.
Its 'Best in College Sports' winner was Ohio State, with Alabama and Oklahoma checking in second and third, respectively.
The formula takes into account the success of each school's football, men's basketball and women's basketball programs, along with two 'wild cards' (each respective school's next-most successful spectator sports).
As a result, Michigan finished with 453 points, just 24.5 points behind third-place Oklahoma.
Here's how the top 5 shook out:
Here's a bit more explanation from CBS Sports on the formula it used:
"The weighted formula puts 2.5 times as much emphasis on football compared to women's basketball and the "wild cards;" men's basketball is worth twice as many points. Teams that did not finish in the final AP Top 25 in football but played in a bowl were awarded 62.5 points (25 x 2.5). Three teams -- Buffalo, Western Michigan and Texas-San Antonio -- received 50 points for being bowl eligible but not playing in a bowl. Teams that made the NIT were given 20 points (10 x 2), while WNIT teams received 10 points. For all titles settled via bracket, point totals were based upon how many teams participated. All champions in the other sports received 100 points for a national title. For example: Florida State received 100 points in softball, while the second-place finisher received 90 points."
Directors' Cup
In similar news, Michigan finished sixth in the annual Directors Cup' standings released in late June.
Stanford, UCLA, Florida, USC and Texas rounded out the top five, with the Cardinal claiming the top spot for the 23rd consecutive year.
---
