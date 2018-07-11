CBS Sports calculated which collegiate athletic programs had the best overall season during the 2017-18 campaign, and its results concluded with Michigan in fourth.

Its 'Best in College Sports' winner was Ohio State, with Alabama and Oklahoma checking in second and third, respectively.

The formula takes into account the success of each school's football, men's basketball and women's basketball programs, along with two 'wild cards' (each respective school's next-most successful spectator sports).

As a result, Michigan finished with 453 points, just 24.5 points behind third-place Oklahoma.

Here's how the top 5 shook out:



