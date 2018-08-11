According to a report by ESPN.com, North Carolina — which recently suspended 13 of its football players after they committed NCAA violations by reselling Air Jordan shoes given to them by the school — has reached out to California, Marquette and Michigan (all of which sport the Jordan Brand), who may have also seen its respective players sell shoes to the same retailer.

The report states that the retailer told North Carolina it had bought shoes from the three aforementioned programs as well, and spokespeople from all three universities have confirmed they are looking into the ordeal.

ESPN had the shoe-marketplace site "StockX" take a look back at its approximately 17,000 shoes sold to figure out the number of player exclusives, along with the average price of each. It found that Michigan had the most with 23 pairs, while also having the highest average price per pair, at $4,671.

The article went on to say that U-M football spokesperson Dave Ablauf explained that the number of sales tracked by StockX doesn't necessarily mean the U-M players sold the shoes.

Ablauf noted that executives, celebrities and Nike's Michigan endorsers in the pros receive the shoes, while the University may have also donated some to charity.

U-M football players have signed a form that iterates how selling the shoes could put their eligibility at risk.

"Oregon obviously has a long and storied history with Nike, but Michigan is the cool new kid on the block, due to the continuing hype surrounding its landmark [Jordan] deal (which began in August 2016)," StockX CEO Josh Luber said in the ESPN article.

U-M began fall camp on Aug. 3, and opens its season Sept. 1 at Notre Dame.