"After being outside the top 12 in 2014 and ’15, Wolverines now have finished in the top eight three years in a row. Only Ohio State scored more points in winter sports nationally, but Michigan hasn’t won a team national title in any sport since 2014."

The achievements helped Michigan land at No. 8 in Yahoo.com's rankings of the 65 Power Five athletic departments this year.

Michigan's athletic teams had an outstanding year across the board — bringing in 12 conference championships and pairing that with national postseason success.

After placing sixth in the Learfield Directors' Cup and fourth in CBS Sports' list of top athletic programs of the year, Michigan's men's programs finished No. 8 in the Capital One Cup standings, while the women's teams checked in at No. 27.

The full standings can be found HERE.

Like the Directors' Cup, the Capital One Cup is another award that looks to rank the best athletic programs in a school year. It does so by splitting each school's sports into two groups, A and B. Group B is worth three times as much as group A. Points are distributed based on where each team finishes nationally.

For men, group A is made up of cross country, water polo, skiing, rifle, indoor track and field, wrestling, fencing, swimming and diving, ice hockey, gymnastics, volleyball, tennis, golf and outdoor track and field.

Group B is soccer, football, basketball, baseball and lacrosse.

For women, group A consists of field hockey, cross country, skiing, rifle, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, ice hockey, fencing, bowling, gymnastics, water polo, tennis, golf, rowing, beach volleyball and outdoor track and field.

Group B is soccer, volleyball, basketball, lacrosse and softball.

On the men's side, Michigan finished in a four-way tie for 8th with North Dakota State, Oregon State and Villanova. Each team recorded 60 points. Ohio State came in first in the Big Ten and came in fourth overall.

The women tied for 27th with Stony Brook, tallying 24 points. The Wolverines were fourth in the Big Ten, behind Nebraska (No. 4 overall), Penn State (No. 9) and Maryland (No. 25).

Stanford came in first on both the men's and women's side.

Michigan's Capital One Cup Final Ranking Since 2010-11 (first year it existed)