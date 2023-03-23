Michigan athletics renames softball stadium in honor of Carol Hutchins
On Thursday, the Michigan Athletic Department announced that it will be renaming the university's softball field after longtime head coach Carol Hutchins. The former Michigan head coach is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history, and her 38 seasons produced many championships.
Hutchins led Michigan to a national championship in 2005 behind a 65-7 overall record. It was just one national championship for Hutchins, but her 38 seasons were filled with a slew of other accomplishments.
Her teams won 22 Big Ten championships and 10 Big Ten Tournament titles. They also appeared in 29 NCAA Tournaments and 12 Women's College World Series.
"I cannot think of a better way to recognize Carol Hutchins' contributions to the University of Michigan community, to the game of softball and to women's athletics than to rename the venue that she put on the map," said the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Warde Manuel. "I appreciate the work of our University Naming Committee and the unwavering support from the Board of Regents and cannot wait for Hutch to watch her first game at a stadium named in her honor."
Hutchins won 1,707 games in her career, and her legacy will now forever be entrenched at the softball field in Ann Arbor. The field will now "hereafter be designated as Alumni Field at Carol Hutchins Stadium," per release.
