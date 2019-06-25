Criswell (7-1, 2.58 ERA, three saves this year) threw only nine pitches Monday and wants the opportunity to close out the National Championship.

Michigan sophomore pitcher Jeff Criswell was All-Big Ten this year, dominant at times. He’s pitched only 5.2 innings in World Series play to date, but they’ve been critical, including the final two outs of a 7-4 World Series game one win over Vanderbilt.

“I’d like to get the ball tomorrow,” he said. “Tonight I just wanted to follow up Tommy Henry’s great performance. He battled all night … I got in there to get him a couple outs.”

Criswell expected to hear from head coach Erik Bakich Tuesday morning about the plan.

“Whatever happens, I’ll be ready,” he said.

Criswell was more interested in talking about Henry’s latest gem. The junior gave up four runs (three earned, one on a sacrifice fly off Criswell) and struck out eight in mowing down the Commodores.

“That’s Tommy Henry for you right there. The bigger the stage, the bigger that kid’s heart,” he said. “He’s done a phenomenal job this postseason, and I expect nothing less out of him going in Game One. He and Karl [Kauffmann] have both done a phenomenal job starting this tournament, but Tommy Henry is the guy you want right there.”

Bakich had some emotional words for Henry in his last game as a Wolverine, taking time on the mound to tell him what he’d meant to the program.

“Another gutsy performance by Tommy Henry," Bakich said. Just the thing about his last three outings, for him to finish his Michigan career tonight, the way he pitched and to know that he's emptied the tank for three straight years and poured his heart and soul into our program, and we wouldn't be here without him … to pitch with the flu and pneumonia in Los Angeles, to do what he did against Florida State, to pitch into the ninth inning tonight, just an incredible performance.

“That’s what we needed. We needed a guy to put the team on his back, so to speak. He's been a great captain, great leader, an inspiration to a lot of younger pitchers about what hard work looks like and showing up here tonight.”

Bakich wouldn’t tip his hand on Tuesday’s starter.

“I've got to talk to the coaches. He threw nine pitches, so that's what he did against UCLA,” he said. “He pitched an inning and started the next day, so he's certainly capable. We could go Criswell or we could do a committee type of thing.

“It'll either be a righty or a lefty. We'll let you know.”