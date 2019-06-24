"I''ll say this, and I'll say it briefly, but it's real, Vanderbilt is not Vanderbilt without Erik Bakich," Corbin said in paying the ultimate compliment. "When Vanderbilt was not an attractive school to come to ... there weren't a lot of people going after the Vanderbilt position when I did. There were about two others, three others, so it wasn't one of those schools that people saw as a desirable situation.

Vanderbilt has been here before under Corbin — four times in the last nine years, to be exact, winning it all in 2014 and finishing second in 2015. Bakich was part of Corbin's staff in the early days (for seven years), and Corbin insisted the Commodores wouldn't be where they are today without him.

Tonight, the two will face off in the first of a three-game series to determine the National Champion.

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin and Michigan's Erik Bakich first met when both were assistant coaches at Clemson under Jack Legget. They became fast friends, two similar personalities with the same values and incredible work ethic.

"When Coach Leggett hired me, he was trying to hire other head coaches, and then he finally said, 'I'm just going to hire a person that I don't know, and I think in Erik's case, I think I felt a lot of the same. I felt like he's someone that was like me. He just needed the opportunity, and he was not going to take no for an answer in anything that he ever did.So he built a recruiting base that stands today."



Because of it, Corbin said, guys like future MLB elite pitcher David Price and others joined the program, and many others have followed.

On the flip side, Bakich said, his team wouldn't be where it is today without Corbin and his influence.

"I was very fortunate to be a part of that, and what I got from that is a blueprint of how to build something that maybe hasn't done it before, and what it takes to do that," he said. "Applying that blueprint to a school that genuinely cares about the student-athlete experience and has the resources to support the student-athletes, those are two huge components."

The difference: Michigan is a northern school, a long shot most years just to make the tournament. Indiana was the only other team in the last 35 years to even make the World Series, and no other conference school has even been a finalist since Ohio State won it all in 1966.

Bakich knew what he was getting into when hired from Maryland, and he believed — strongly -- his program would compete at a national level.

"The fact that Michigan has indoor facilities -- they may not be perfect, but we have indoor facilities. We're not on a gymnasium floor," he said. "And for a lot of Midwestern and Northern teams that don't have facilities, I could see how it could be very difficult to compete at a high level. We are fortunate that we do.

"But I think bigger than a lack of facilities, bigger than the weather is a belief system. And just like Coach said, not taking no for an answer, not allowing cold weather to be an excuse. We have these indoor facilities, but we don't like to use them very often. We go outside. If it's above zero degrees. We are outside. It might only be for 20 or 30 minutes, but it's just a mindset thing. We're going outside. Our players know it, and our recruits know it, and we don't shy away from it.

"Yeah, it's cold here, but it's not going to keep us from getting better. The draft has shown that, and the postseason has shown that."

So he focuses on what he has, not what he doesn't, and has created a belief system that can overcome a lot of deficiencies.

Between that and his passion and understanding for the game, Corbin said, he's created not just championship level team, but a program, one Corbin expects to stick around.

"He''s an evaluator. He's a sponge," he said. "He picks up on the things that he might need to work on more than the things that he thinks he's accomplished and done well. He just is hungry, hungry, hungry to get better in all facets, and he understands that the most important thing to growing a program is growing himself first, and if you''re going to ask your kids to grow at a certain level, you have to have the desire and the passion to do it yourself. He's always had that, and he will continue to have that.

"There is no question that it will help their program. Any time you do something like this, there's an attraction that takes place. But Michigan is an unbelievable university with such great tradition, and when I was at Ohio State as a volunteer assistant, Michigan was the program. That was Hal Morris, that was Barry Larkin, that was Jim Abbott, that was Scott Kamieniecki. They had some tremendous personalities. But I like at what he's doing, and it's come full circle back to that particular situation.

"He's done it the right way."



