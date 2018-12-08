At the end, Michigan solved another defense with 89 points against South Carolina’s approach despite turning it over 16 times. Sophomore Jordan Poole was a huge reason why, making shots behind it, and fellow soph Isaiah Livers did, too, including two big ones down the stretch.

South Carolina came to Ann Arbor reeling, but unafraid. The Gamecocks gave U-M their best game of the year, but it wasn’t enough.

“Getting ready for [their defense] is difficult,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said. “Illinois will play like that in our league [too]. It’s a unique style. They’re not going to let you make many catches. They bully the ball screen, lift it up and then go underneath everything.”



It takes three things to beat it — a point guard that can get in the lane enough to keep it honest, shooters to make shots behind it and a big that can finish and rebound.

U-M checked all three boxes Saturday, and they needed to on an afternoon in which South Carolina’s talented bigs, especially, came to play. Beilein was disappointed with his defense — specifically that his players didn’t follow the scouting report, allowing some open threes to the wrong guy and players to go to their strong hands — but this time, the offense bailed the Wolverines out instead of vice versa.

They played extremely hard on both ends, however. It was a familiar look for South Carolina head coach Frank Martin.

“I told my players the one thing Michigan will do is they play like a championship team,” Martin said. “There’s’ no doubt they’ll be playing for a championship this year and that they’re going to compete at that level, because they don’t take plays off. They’re clean in everything they do. That’s a credit to coach and the rest of their guys.

“Two years ago when they came to us [and lost], we kind of had that element. That team came up with every loose ball, every hard rebound. When they set screens, they really set screen; when we cut there was purpose to our cuts. Everyone worries about the ball going in the basket. That’s a result of everything else we’ve done the right way. They’ve got that DNA right now.”

There’s never a wasted cut, pass or dribble, he noted, and the offense is always spaced perfectly. And guys who were considered transfer risks a couple years ago are now rounding into standouts.

Martin pulled junior Zavier Simpson aside Friday, in fact, to tell him how impressed he was with Simpson and junior center Jon Teske’s development.

“I don’t think Coach [Beilein] gets the credit he deserves for the way his players develop,” Martin said: “They all speak about his offense because it is a machine, the way they play offense, but the growth in players …”

Is phenomenal.

He’s the reason there are so many Wolverines in the NBA, Martin added.

Beilein is used to people questioning his recruiting, and he still doesn’t care. He’s got a formula that works, and this year’s has led to a 10-0 start.

“That’s what college basketball has to be more about, kids that develop over time instead of guys that can make an impact right away and forget about the other guys,” Beilein said “That’s what student athletes have to embrace, There’s a process I have to go through.”

It’s why he’s not giving up on freshmen David DeJulius and Brandon Johns potentially contributing this year, even redshirt sophomore Austin Davis, who’s been struggling mightily. They’re going to need more contributions from a few more people to be all they can be, but the formula — as always — is perfect.

“We have to adapt. We knew we were going to be able to run four passes at Northwestern and get what we wanted to get to, but we knew we couldn’t do that today,” Beilein said. “We had to go to our dribble offense.”

It wasn’t perfect, but it was good enough, and it’s only going to get better.

“There are a lot of things to grow from going forward, but it is a ‘W,’” Beilein said. “Ten games down, 10 wins.”

And who would have predicted that two months ago?