Michigan Basketball: 2019 Beverly Could Be Next To Receive A U-M Offer
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30Michigan hosted class of 2019 forward Harlond Beverly, formerly of Southfield Christian, last week. He could be next in line for an offer.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news