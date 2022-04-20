Michigan basketball announces award winners in postseason celebration

After leading Michigan to a fifth-straight Sweet 16 appearance this past season, sophomore center Hunter Dickinson took home three awards during the Wolverines' postseason celebration Wednesday at the Crisler Center.

Dickinson was named the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player as well as the Rudy Tomjanovich Most Improved Player Award and the Loy Vaught Rebounding Award. Dickinson led Michigan in scoring and rebounding with 18.6 and 8.6, respectively, for the second straight year, becoming only fourth player in Michigan history to have done so multiple times.

The big man also posted career-highs in total rebounds (274), assists (73), blocks (49), steals (15), and minutes played (1,031). Dickinson earned All-Big second team honors for his production.

Fifth-year guard and captain Eli Books won four awards during the celebration in the Wayman Britt Outstanding Defensive Player, Thad Garner Leadership Award, Award for Outstanding Free Throw Shooting, and the the Iron Man Award with his 35.9 minutes played per game.

Brooks spent five seasons at Michigan and finished as the team's all-time leader in games played (159) and career wins (124).

Other accolades issued included the Gary Grant Award for Most Assists to graduate transfer guard DeVante' Jones, the Travis Conlan Sportsmanship Award to senior guard Adrien Nunez, the Morgan/Bodnar Brothers Award for Academic Achievement to freshman guard Frankie Collins and the Steve Grote Hustle Award to both Jace Howard and Moussa Diabate.

Sophomore forward Terrance Williams was also named Michigan's Sixth Man Award winner for his efforts off the bench with his 4.7 points per game and 20 total triples made.