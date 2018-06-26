The Michigan basketball program announced Tuesday morning that it will be heading to Spain later this summer for three exhibition games.

A press release stated that the trip would take place from Aug. 17-26 and will involve stops in both Madrid and Barcelona.

"Having the opportunity to take a trip like this is going to make for a lasting memory for our players," Michigan coach John Beilein said. "We are allowed to make these trips once every four years, so this will be our third trip in my time at Michigan. Each trip has proven to be a wonderful educational experience for our student-athletes. This will be a great opportunity to learn about the Spanish culture, as well as bond and grow together as a team. It will also assist us in our preparation for a very challenging 2018-19 schedule. We are very excited for Team 103; this is a fantastic way to start the upcoming season."

The trip will be funded by private supports through the U-M Athletic Development department.

It's the third trip overseas for the program during Beilein's tenure. In 2010, the team went to Belgium and in 2014, the squad went to Italy.

According to NCAA rules, teams are allowed to take foreign tours once every four years. During these tours, teams are given an extra 10 practices.