{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 10:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Audio: Andrew Vailliencourt On The Huge Show

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff
Former Michigan center Moe Wagner was drafted in the first round by the Lakers.
Michigan Basketball Twitter Account

TheWolverine.com's Andrew Vailliencourt joined the Huge Show Monday afternoon to discuss Moritz "Moe" Wagner going 25th overall to the Los Angeles Lakers in last week's NBA Draft.

Catch the full interview below.

AUDIO: ANDREW VAILLIENCOURT ON THE HUGE SHOW

