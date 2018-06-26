Catch the full interview below.

TheWolverine.com's Andrew Vailliencourt joined the Huge Show Monday afternoon to discuss Moritz "Moe" Wagner going 25th overall to the Los Angeles Lakers in last week's NBA Draft.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook