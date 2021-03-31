 Michigan Basketball Audio: Balas Talks Loss To UCLA On The Huge Show
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-31 16:27:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Audio: Balas Talks Loss To UCLA On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to break down Michigan's Elite Eight loss to UCLA.

RELATED: Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan’s Loss To UCLA In The Elite Eight

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, The 3-2-1: Missed Opportunity & Heartbreak

RELATED: Eli Brooks Reflects On The Season That Was, Looks Ahead To The Future

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team fell to UCLA in the Elite Eight.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team fell to UCLA in the Elite Eight. (AP Images)

