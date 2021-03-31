Michigan Basketball Audio: Balas Talks Loss To UCLA On The Huge Show
Chris Balas joins Bill Simonson to break down Michigan's Elite Eight loss to UCLA.
RELATED: Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan’s Loss To UCLA In The Elite Eight
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball, The 3-2-1: Missed Opportunity & Heartbreak
RELATED: Eli Brooks Reflects On The Season That Was, Looks Ahead To The Future
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook