Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-28 10:17:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Audio: Chris Balas On 730am The Game, Lansing

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas talks Michigan basketball and more on 730am The Game out of Lansing, Michigan, heading into the Final Four.

Djjxe7y8tfky3aaio5on
John Beilein and Michigan will hang two more banners next year, and they're going for a third.
AP Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}