News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 16:46:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (June 5)

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas talks Michigan's assistant coach hires and more on the Huge Show.

Eayh07zw3rdlwi9xuxyq
Juwan Howard, Michigan's new basketball coach. (Brandon Brown)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}