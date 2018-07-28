Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan head coach John Beilein and his staff are out to add one more player in the 2019 class, and two more possibilities have emerged. One, Cole Bajema of Lynden (Wash.) Christian (formerly of Grand Haven, Mich.) was solid at the U-M camp and had some outstanding moments, but seemed like a stretch for an offer. He’s 175 pounds at 6-7 and played in the state of Washington’s lowest classification, though he was the 1A Player of the Year. Now, though, he’s putting up big numbers on the AAU circuit. Frank Burlison of BurlisonBasketball.com said Bajema has been sizzling in California.

Williams, Bajema just as "sizzling" as the Las Vegas weather Friday night . . . https://t.co/pVk2MnpCnB pic.twitter.com/dG3zJEBRqx — Frank Burlison (@FrankieBur) July 28, 2018

“The slender [Bajema] scored something close to 30 points – I didn’t get an official total but he scored 16 in the first half – in his team’s eventual 66-54 loss to the EYBL circuit’s Howard Pulley (Minnesota) squad,” he wrote. “Bajema, whose sister is a volleyball player at the University of Washington, showed off all his jump shot, slick ball-handling and explosive first step during the West Coast Elite Top 100 Camp in Southern California – most notably in the Top 20 All-Star Game that included the likes of probably 2019 McDonald’s All-Americans in Nico Mannion and Scottie Lewis.” Several coaches were in to watch him, including Beilein and staff. PrepHoops.com’s Joel Francisco called him the No. 1 stock riser in the West due to his “dazzling ball skills and great burst.”

Watching Cole Bajema for the 2nd time. Saw him at WCE Summer Classic...dazzling ball skills and a great burst...No. 1 stock raiser in West.. #LasVegasClassic #FOH pic.twitter.com/qzbFesDfDG — Joel Francisco (@JoelFranHoops) July 28, 2018

“Bajema is a hard playing with size and length,” Rivals.com’s Corey Evans said. “He has the chance to guard multiple positions thanks to his lighter frame of sorts where he also brings value as a shot making wing that can hit with consistency to three.” Bajema grew up a Michigan fan and comes from a long line of athletes in his family. His sister currently plays volleyball at Washington. More information from a local Washington article: COLE BAJEMA.