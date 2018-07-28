Michigan Basketball: Bajema, Quinones Two To Watch Closely In 2019
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his staff are out to add one more player in the 2019 class, and two more possibilities have emerged.
One, Cole Bajema of Lynden (Wash.) Christian (formerly of Grand Haven, Mich.) was solid at the U-M camp and had some outstanding moments, but seemed like a stretch for an offer. He’s 175 pounds at 6-7 and played in the state of Washington’s lowest classification, though he was the 1A Player of the Year.
Now, though, he’s putting up big numbers on the AAU circuit. Frank Burlison of BurlisonBasketball.com said Bajema has been sizzling in California.
Williams, Bajema just as "sizzling" as the Las Vegas weather Friday night . . . https://t.co/pVk2MnpCnB pic.twitter.com/dG3zJEBRqx— Frank Burlison (@FrankieBur) July 28, 2018
“The slender [Bajema] scored something close to 30 points – I didn’t get an official total but he scored 16 in the first half – in his team’s eventual 66-54 loss to the EYBL circuit’s Howard Pulley (Minnesota) squad,” he wrote.
“Bajema, whose sister is a volleyball player at the University of Washington, showed off all his jump shot, slick ball-handling and explosive first step during the West Coast Elite Top 100 Camp in Southern California – most notably in the Top 20 All-Star Game that included the likes of probably 2019 McDonald’s All-Americans in Nico Mannion and Scottie Lewis.”
Several coaches were in to watch him, including Beilein and staff. PrepHoops.com’s Joel Francisco called him the No. 1 stock riser in the West due to his “dazzling ball skills and great burst.”
Watching Cole Bajema for the 2nd time. Saw him at WCE Summer Classic...dazzling ball skills and a great burst...No. 1 stock raiser in West.. #LasVegasClassic #FOH pic.twitter.com/qzbFesDfDG— Joel Francisco (@JoelFranHoops) July 28, 2018
“Bajema is a hard playing with size and length,” Rivals.com’s Corey Evans said. “He has the chance to guard multiple positions thanks to his lighter frame of sorts where he also brings value as a shot making wing that can hit with consistency to three.”
Bajema grew up a Michigan fan and comes from a long line of athletes in his family. His sister currently plays volleyball at Washington. More information from a local Washington article: COLE BAJEMA.
While Bajema still seems like a bit of reach — his biggest offers are from Pepperdine and San Francisco, though Washington and WSU are showing interest — another seems like a lock for an offer with a visit.
Beilein has been watching him closely and was at a number of his games in Las Vegas. Quinones scored 37 points in front of him and several others.
“Today was a very big one for me," he said. "Both of those guys are great at what they do, so I had to play good in front of those coaches out there and win my match-up. In my mind, both of those guys are ranked No. 1 at their position so I was just trying to get that bump up in the rankings. I feel disrespected sometimes, so playing good in front of those coaches feels good.”
Ohio State, Michigan, UCLA, Seton Hall, St. John’s, UConn, Maryland and Pitt are among those picking it up.
“They have been contacting me pretty often of late. We are just building a good relationship and [Beilein] just tells me he is coming to see me and that I am a special player and to keep playing hard,” he said. “He has just been saying that it is school tradition to go on a visit there to get that offer, so he is just waiting for me to go on a visit first.”
Quinones said he would start planning visits soon, and it seems likely U-M will get one … and that Quinones will get an offer.
